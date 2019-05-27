She said yes! JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai are engaged

HOUSTON - One of the most beautiful romances to unfold in the Houston sports world just got even better. Texans fan favorite JJ Watt proposed to his longtime girlfriend and Houston Dash star, Kealia Ohai.

The sweethearts made their engagement official with an announcement on Facebook and Instagram.

The couple went public about their relationship in January 2017 after quietly dating for about a year.

How they first met has never been revealed, but it could have been through family and a teammate. Brian Cushing, a former “Bulls on Parade” standout, is married to Ohai’s sister, Megan.

Watt and Ohai have shared many sweet moments over the years, some of which they’ve shared with fans via social media. They’ve given each other loving birthday shoutouts, cheered each other on in their respective sports and encouraged each other in their recoveries after debilitating injuries.

And they ended 2018 by becoming parents … dog parents.

The couple showed off their new puppies on social media after the Texans won the AFC South title. They named the dogs Tex and Finley.

It was a courtship fans have loved following, and now we get to be a part of their engagement and wedding.

We’ll be waiting by the mailbox for our invitations, JJ and Kealia.

