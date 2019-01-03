Shaquille O'Neal, Houston officer cover cost of Jazmine Barnes' funeral

Houston Senior Police Officer Kenneth Miles (left) and Shaquille O'Neal (right) smile for a photo taken Jan. 2, 2018.

HOUSTON - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and a Houston police officer have covered the funeral costs for a 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Jazmine Barnes was shot in the head about 7 a.m. Sunday while her family’s vehicle was traveling on the Beltway 8 feeder road near Wallisville Road.

The story has garnered national attention, including a $100,000 reward being offered by a New York City activist to the person who turns in the gunman.

Chris and Heather Sevilla/GoFundMe Jazmine Barnes is seen in this undated family photo taken from a GoFundMe page that was created by her family after she was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2018.

On Thursday, sources close to the family told KPRC2’s Brandon Walker that O’Neal and Houston Senior Police Officer Kenneth Miles dropped off a cashier’s check to cover the costs of Jazmine’s funeral, which is scheduled for noon Tuesday at Green House International Church on West Greens Road.

@houstonpolice Officer Kenneth Miles and @SHAQ join forces to cover funeral expenses for 7 year old #JazmineBarnes, the girl shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and sisters. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/awv7gtlBQ8 — Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) January 3, 2019

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins tweeted Thursday that he would be dedicating Saturday's playoff game to Jazmine and donating his check from the game to help the family.

Investigators described the shooter as a bearded white man, possibly in his 40s, who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. He was last seen driving a four-door red pickup.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

