Serving those who serve our country: Blue Star Mothers of America

HOUSTON - Throughout the month of May, KPRC2 is saluting our service members and their families during Military Appreciation Month.

That includes collecting care package items for Blue Star Mothers of America to ship to active members of the military.

It’s a mission Blue Star mom, Rachel Morales holds near and dear to her heart.

Rachel’s son Sgt. Matthew Morales served two tours overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring in 2012 and becoming a Houston firefighter. During his two tours, she became a Blue Star Mother and helped assemble, create and ship care packages to her son and his brothers and sisters in uniform. It’s an act of love she, along with other Blue Star moms, continues to do to this day.

“I want them to know that regardless of whether we know them or not, that we are all here supporting them and very much appreciate the sacrifice they have done on our behalf,” Morales said. “It’s not just a little bit of love we are sending, they say it’s a lot of love.”

If you are interested in donating to our service members, here’s how you can help! Click here to make a donation.

KPRC2 employees have been donating items for service members.

There are more ways to help. Whataburger is holding donation drives at four different locations around the Houston area. The first one is Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Whataburger at U.S. 59 and Fondren Road.

If you make a donation there, you'll get a free Whataburger coupon.

For other dates and locations, or to learn more about Blue Star Mothers program, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.