2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway near FM 2920

HOUSTON - Two people were killed Wednesday in a rollover crash on the Grand Parkway involving multiple vehicles.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. on the eastbound side of the parkway near FM Road 2920.

Officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and five others were taken to Memorial Hermann Woodlands Hospital.

Video from Sky 2 showed at least six vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash. At least two vehicles appeared to have flipped.

Officials said the eastbound side of the highway will be closed to traffic for at least five hours, while the westbound side will be closed for at least two hours.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

In May, a deadly crash was reported in the same area when a vehicle fell onto the Grand Parkway from the FM 2920 overpass.

