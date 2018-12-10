Sentencing to begin for stepmother convicted of abusing stepson

HOUSTON - The sentencing trial for a woman who abused and starved her 5-year-old son nearly to death is scheduled for Monday.

Tammi Bleimeyer, 38, was found guilty of injuring and endangering a child on Thursday, according to court documents.

Jordan Bleimeyer was found in a small closet under the stairs, emaciated and hurt, by investigators in 2014, authorities said.

The boy’s brother and sister testified at Tammi Bleimeyer’s trial and described their mother as the leader of the family and “in control.”

Jordan’s brother, Cody Frank, 21, said his stepfather Bradley Bleimeyer was physically abusive and that he could sometimes hear the sounds of being shocked by a Taser and Jordan screaming for Bradley Bleimeyer to stop.

Bradley Bleimeyer was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jordan’s sister, Allison Frank, echoed many of the same scenarios described by Frank, saying no one was allowed talk to Jordan or give him food.

Allison also described Tammi as “manipulating” and “often playing the victim” in order to get her way.

