'Senseless': Wife of slain Houston Methodist doctor speaks out against gun violence

HOUSTON - The wife of a Houston Methodist doctor who was gunned down Friday said she has had enough of gun violence following his death.

Authorities are searching for the gunman on a bicycle who fatally shot Dr. Mark Hausknecht on a bicycle near the Texas Medical Center and then fled.

Dr. Georgia Hsieh said her husband's death was "senseless" and that gun violence has become a trite adjective to describe recent tragedies. She also stated that it is senseless and that society is misguided to think more guns is a safer notion.

Hsieh has released the following statement:

"After spending his adult life saving and prolonging the lives of others, my talented husband, Dr. Mark Hausknecht, had his life prematurely ended.

"'Senseless' has become a trite adjective to describe these tragedies, but what IS senseless is the misguided notion that any society with more guns is a safer society. When students cannot go to school without fear, and teachers need to arm themselves, what has this country come to?

"As a trained emergency medicine physician, I am no stranger to the devastating consequences of both intentional and accidental firearm use. Now my family and I have joined the ranks of the tens of thousands of other grieving Americans who lost innocent loved ones each year.

"So many have asked what can be done to help. While law enforcement has given you their focus on finding the criminal, I am asking you to use your vote and your voice to stem the tide of this growing public health epidemic. Write, email or tweet your Congressional Representative urging sensible gun laws. We owe it to future generations to leave a safer environment.

"Our family would like to thank law enforcement, the medical community, and so many colleagues, patients, friends and neighbors who have reached out to support us during this difficult time. Mark loved this city. To honor him -- work hard, be responsible, patient, tolerant and compassionate."

