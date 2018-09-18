Sen. Cruz campaign sends mailers marked 'Summons Enclosed'

A photo of the mailers sent by the Cruz campaign.

HOUSTON - Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign is responding to criticism after letters seeking campaign donations look more like court summons.

KPRC2 received multiple complaints from viewers in Harris County. Residents in Travis County have also received the letters, which contain the words "Summons Enclosed. Open Immediately."

A campaign official with Cruz's office said millions of the letters have been mailed across the state over the last two years, adding that they're clearly marked "Ted Cruz for Senate" on the front.

