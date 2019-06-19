Security guard shoots man to death after he was rummaging through dumpster, police say

HOUSTON - A security guard is being held for questioning Tuesday after police said he shot a man to death in southeast Houston.

Police said a private security guard patrols the area in the 8200 block of Broadway Street.

The guard had seen the man in the area Monday and told him to stay away or he would seek trespassing charges against him, according to police.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the guard spotted the same man rummaging through a dumpster and throwing trash out of the bin, police said.

“The security guard had advised the male the day before not to be on the premises and that they were trespassing and saw him return tonight,” Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson said. “He saw him digging through a dumpster pulling trash out into the parking lot kind of making a mess the security officer approached him and advised him to leave the complex once again.”

Lt. Larry Crowson just gave an update about the shooting. Says homicide detectives are on the way. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/XxlxsF2Sgj — Sophia Beausoleil (@KPRC2SophiaB) June 19, 2019

When the guard approached the man, the man became aggressive and walked toward the guard, according to police.

The guard fired one shot, killing the man, police said.

Authorities said they are reviewing surveillance video in the area to determine if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.