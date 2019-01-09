Second man charged in Jazmine Barnes' death due in court

HOUSTON - One of two men charged in the death of Jazmine Barnes, 7, is set to appear in court on an unrelated drug charge Wednesday.

Larry Woodruffe, 24, was charged with capital murder in connection to Barnes' death on Tuesday, and according to prosecutors, Woodruffe was the gunman in the shooting.

Eric Black is also facing a capital murder charge. Prosecutors said he admitted to driving the car used at the time of the shooting on Beltway 8 and Wallisville Road on Dec. 30.

Woodruffe has a long criminal history.

Most recently, in 2017, Woodruffe was convicted of assaulting a family member and sentenced to two years in prison.

According to court records, less than a year later, Woodruffe was out on parole and charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

Court records also show Woodruffe pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of being a felon in possession of a gun and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

When Woodruffe pleaded guilty in the weapons case, he was two months shy of completing his sentence on the assault charge, document show.

“When you see someone who’s a documented gang member, who’s a repeat offender, who’s shown to have violent tendencies, throw the book at him. That’s not the type of person you give a break to,” said Joe Gamaldi with the Houston Police Officer's Union. “There is no reason Larry Woodruffe should've been free. He’s a complete dirtbag and now, as a result, this family has to suffer because he shot a 7-year-old girl in cold blood."

Gamaldi tweeted out a picture questioning that plea deal and why Woodruffe was out in the streets.

"This is the dirtbag that killed Jazmine Barnes," Gamaldi tweeted. "Take a good look before people start framing him as some misunderstood youth, here he is flashing gang signs and below is his extensive criminal history at the ripe old age of 24. He has no place in our community."

Governor Greg Abbott agreed in another tweet that read, “Jazmine Barnes— the innocent 7-year-old girl gunned down in Houston appears to have been killed by a gang member. There are too many gangs in Houston. We must expand the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force in Houston to clean our streets of this trash and restore safety."

Raymond Estrada from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles gave a response on Woodruffe’s release:

"In the case of Mr. Larry Woodruffe, his charge had been reduced to Attempted Possession of a Firearm for which he received a 9-month sentence in the Harris County Jail. Additionally, this was his first violation. With a scheduled discharge date from supervision of June 25, 2018; if revoked, his maximum discharge date would have extended approximately a couple of months. On April 25, 2018 a parole panel, after the careful consideration of all factors, voted to reinstate his supervision after serving the sentence imposed by the court."

Woodruffe is scheduled to be in court Thursday for the capital murder charge.

Both Woodruffe and Black are being held at the Harris County Jail, on $100,000 bond and without bond respectively.

Court records show Black doesn't have a criminal history.

