Second family joins lawsuit against Santa Fe school shooting suspect's parents

HOUSTON - A second family has joined a lawsuit against the parents of the teen accused of shooting and killing 10 people at Santa Fe High School in May, claiming negligence led to the shooting.

The parents of Chris Stone initially filed a suit accusing Dimitrios Pagourtzis' parents of gross negligence for allowing him access to the father's weapons, which according to the lawsuit, were a .38 handgun and a sawed-off shotgun.

Now, the family of Aaron McLeod is joining the suit.

The lawsuit claims the Pagourtzis failed to secure the weapons and permitted their son to have access to the weapons and ammunition, failed to obtain mental health counseling for their son, failed to properly warn the public of their son's "dangerous propensities" and negligently entrusted weapons to their son.

"Had the murderer not had available to him the weapons for his carnage, his hidden black rage might well have continued to simmer within, but, the life's blood of his teacher and peers, including Aaron Kyle McLeod, would not have been so horribly, callously and needlessly spilled,” the lawsuit says.

The families are seeking more than $1 million for pain, suffering and funeral expenses.

Stone, was a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School.

The family of 15-year-old McCleod said he was a bright student who enjoyed playing tennis, watching musicals and playing PlayStation.

All three families are expected to appear in court on Sept 6.

