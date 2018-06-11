Escaped Houston Rodeo bull near Grand Parkway shot with tranquilizer in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - An escaped Houston Rodeo bull near Grand Parkway has been shot by a tranquilizer in northwest Harris County

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on Grand Parkway between 290 and Louetta Road.

Harris County Livestock deputies were in the area searching for the bull named Camo.

Officials said Camo is a bucking bull for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He escaped from his ranch near 290 on Sunday.

Jay Moczulski describes seeing the bull.

"It started walking toward the right side of my car in front of me. (We were) able to pass and move along. Then he cut across in front of my car and went straight down the middle lanes," Moczulski said. "All those other cars were just parked there and the bull was just walking around."

Deputies shot the bull with a dart to tranquilize him.

It is unknown how the bull escaped.

