Photo of truck sought in 7-year-old girl's slaying released

At right, Jazmine Barnes is seen in an undated family photo. At left, a truck that is being sought in connection with Barnes' slaying is shown at a news conference on Dec. 31, 2018.

HOUSTON - Authorities released an image Monday of a truck being sought in connection with the weekend slaying of a 7-year-old girl in east Harris County.

Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed and her mother was wounded about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the family’s vehicle was traveling on the Beltway 8 feeder road near Wallisville Road when a red pickup pulled alongside, and someone in the truck began shooting.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his detectives are working around the clock to find the person who killed the Sheldon Independent School District second-grader.

“We’re going to find out,” Gonzalez said.

“Do the right thing and turn yourself in,” the sheriff added.

Lt. Chris Sandoval, of the Sheriff’s Office homicide unit, described the vehicle as a red, four-door pickup. The gunman was described only as a bearded white man, possibly in his 40s, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Sandoval said residents and business owners in the area should check their surveillance video and see if they may have captured anything that could help solve the crime.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Sheldon ISD officials said counselors will be made available to students when they return from winter break.

Gonzalez said Jazmine's mother was treated for her injuries. Jazmine's 6-year-old sister was also treated for injuries she suffered from shattered glass.

