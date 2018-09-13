School in Deer Park evacuated after some staff fall ill

DEER PARK, Texas - Students and teachers were evacuated Thursday from a Deer Park school after some staff members became ill.

The incident was reported about 1:25 p.m. at College Park Elementary School.

Officials at Deer Park Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that at least two staff members reported feeling sick. As a precaution, students and staff were moved to the gym at Heritage Elementary School.

Parents who want to pick up their children can do so on the Aaron Street side, officials said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the 4300 block of Luella Avenue.

