School celebrates milestone after Harvey by singing National Anthem at Astros game

HOUSTON - After dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, one local school celebrated their strength in a very special way.

Beth Yeshurun Day School has deemed Aug. 29 BYDS Strong Day, celebrating the one-year milestone, recovering after Hurricane Harvey. To celebrate, the school was invited to sing the National Anthem at the Astros game Wednesday.

"This is a celebration of how strong our school is and how far we've come as a community," said Christine Phares, a BYDS music teacher. "We were out of a building for almost half a school year, so half of our kids split. We were hosted by Emery Weiner and the other half was hosted at another synagogue."

"We came together, parents students teachers whomever it may be -- and we made it through," said Hannah Shapiro, a BYDS third-grade teacher.

PHOTOS: Beth Yeshurun Day School sings National Anthem at Astros game

The school lost everything -- materials, supplies, desks, chairs. It had to start over. However, the community all over Greater Houston hustled together to donate supplies and space.

"Donations were pouring in from everywhere -- the Jewish Federation -- from people from all over the place," Phares said.

Grants and sponsorship helped the school buy new computers and furnish the school's two new STEAM labs, an interactive space dedicated to math, science and engineering.

"Last year was tough. It was rough, but the students rallied together," Shapiro said.

BYDS Strong Day meant a lot to the students.

"To show that we're not afraid -- that we're fine. That we are strong," said fourth-grader, 9-year-old Vivian Kaufman.

Kaufman and her peers were ecstatic at the thought of performing the anthem at the game.

"Really, really, really, really exciting!" Vivian said.

Second- through fifth-graders made their way just behind second base to sing the song that they've practiced all week, reciting words that have now been made even more special to these students.

"That we can be appreciative of this school and what it's gone through," said fifth-grader, 10-year-old, Benjamin Lepow.

The students said they were so thankful for everyone who helped them get back on their feet.

"Being back at school feels like being home," Benjamin said.

"It's something that they can be proud of," Shapiro said.

