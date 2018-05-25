LIVE: Santa Fe students to speak in Houston week after shooting

HOUSTON - Some students from Santa Fe High School will speak Friday, a week after a shooting at their school that killed 10 people and injured 13 others.

The students will participate in a news conference in Houston that was organized by March For Our Lives, the group that formed after the massacre at a Parkland, Florida, school.

Organizers said the students will use the event to “amplify their voices.”

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the 11 a.m. news conference.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.