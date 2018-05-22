Santa Fe HS seniors given free Rockets Game 5 tickets by Tilman Fertitta

HOUSTON - Seniors at Santa Fe High School have been offered free tickets to Thursday night's Game 5 Western Conference Finals by Houston Rockets owner and Galveston County native Tilman Fertitta.

The school sent a letter to seniors Tuesday about Fertitta's invitation.

The letter said, "It is our hope at Santa Fe High School that this will provide our graduating seniors with an evening to gather with friends who have reached the milestone of graduating together."

KPRC2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy reported that the Rockets will wear honor Santa Fe High School with a tribute on the court. The Rockets will also wear a ribbon on their jerseys to honor the school.

Source within #Rockets tells me they will honor and host Santa Fe Seniors and school reps from community and First responders Thursday. Tribute on court and team will wear a Santa Fe HS ribbon #SantaFeStrong @KPRC2 — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) May 22, 2018

Ten people were killed and 13 people injured last Friday when a student opened fire at the high school.

Students will not return to school until May 29.

The school said due to limitations that only seniors are invited to the Rockets-Warriors game. Food and transportation will be provided.

It's the latest gesture of goodwill for Santa Fe from the Houston-area community.

J.J. Watt said last week he offered to pay for the funerals of all the victims.

The Rockets return home Thursday for Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

