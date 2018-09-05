Robert Gray, KPRC's first live news reporter, dies at 94

HOUSTON - Robert Gray, KPRC's first live news reporter, has passed away at the age of 94.

Gray had a long and distinguished career in journalism.

In addition to being KPRC's first live news reporter in the early 1950s, he founded several publications, including the Houston Business Journal, Fisherman magazine and Horseman magazine.

Gray also worked for the Houston Post.

In addition to his work in journalism, Gray served the country in the Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War.

We send our condolences to Gray's family and friends.

