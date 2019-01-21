Road trip! First Buc-ee's outside of Texas opens in Alabama

LOXLEY, Ala. - Buc-ee’s is no longer just a Texas thing.

The convenience store chain opened its first location outside of the Lone Star State on Monday in Alabama.

The more than 50,000-square-foot, 120-gas-pump store is located just off Interstate 10, near Loxley. That’s about halfway between Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida.

It features all the snacks and candies that are unique to Buc-ee’s.

Buc-ee’s is also planning to open two more stores outside of Texas – one in Daytona, Florida, and the other in Fort Meyers, Florida.

