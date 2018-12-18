Richmond radiology tech suspended, accused of sexually abusing young girl

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A radiology technologist had his license suspended after he was charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
Delroy Anthony Wilson is suspended until further notice.
The board said his license was suspended because he "poses a continuing threat to public welfare."
Wilson was arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and remains in custody on $150,000 bond. A hearing is set for Dec. 31.
Since the child is a sexual abuse victim and a minor, KPRC2 has chosen not to reveal the child's identity.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story identified Wilson as a radiologist. That information has been corrected to identify his as a tech.
