Rice School teacher accused of inappropriately touching 2 students

HOUSTON - A teacher at The Rice School is accused of inappropriately touching a student two years ago, according to court documents.

Jude Obinyan, 59, is charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child.

According to the documents, the 9-year-old student at the K-8 school claimed that Obinyan rubbed her buttocks and leg in an inappropriate manner on April 21, 2017. The mother of the student said she reported the allegations to the school, but she was not taken seriously, according to the documents.

Investigators said the 2017 report was uncovered while they were looking into allegations made last year by a former student, now an adult, who said Obinyan abused her when she was a fourth-grade student at the school.

Police said Obinyan denied the accusations during an interview with investigators, saying "maybe a student is vindictive when not rewarded."

Obinyan was being held in the Harris County Jail on $30,000 bond.

