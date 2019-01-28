Retired K-9 officer up for award after having cancer, being injured

HOUSTON - A Houston police K-9 who was hurt on his last day on the job has battled back to make a recovery from his injuries and cancer.

T-Rex retired after losing a leg to cancer, but now he is up for a big award.

T-Rex was diagnosed with bone cancer in December.

During his final patrol shift on New Year's Eve, he was injured while chasing a burglary suspect. He had to undergo surgery.

Earlier this month, T-Rex had another surgery to remove his left rear leg, in which the cancer was growing.

Now, he's one of the candidates for The K9s of Valor Foundaation's K9 of the Year Award.

The winner gets an equipment grant for their department.

Our very own K9 T-Rex is being considered for 2018 K9 of the year. Use the link below, share this post, and get the word out to EVERYBODY to vote for T-Rex.https://t.co/q54CbtkgiL pic.twitter.com/RpTX0IKRi9 — HPOU (@HPOUTX) January 28, 2019

