News

Retired astronaut Scott Kelly marries longtime girlfriend

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
KPRC

HOUSTON - Retired astronaut Scott Kelly got married last Friday in Houston, with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner officiating. Kelly tweeted the news on Wednesday with photos from the ceremony held at Discovery Green.

PHOTOS: Scott Kelly weds

KPRC 1 of 7 KPRC/Ryan Korsgard
PHOTOS: Astronaut Scott Kelly weds

Kelly, 54, married Amiko Kauderer, his 44-year-old longtime girlfriend, the Daily Mail reported. Kauderer also tweeted about the nuptials, sharing a bride and astronaut emoji graphic on World Emoji Day last week.

Share your thoughts and wishes for the newlyweds in the comments.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.