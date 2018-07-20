Retired astronaut Scott Kelly marries longtime girlfriend

HOUSTON - Retired astronaut Scott Kelly got married last Friday in Houston, with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner officiating. Kelly tweeted the news on Wednesday with photos from the ceremony held at Discovery Green.

.@amikokauderer and I are happily married! We were very honored to have @SylvesterTurner officiate our wedding here in our hometown @HoustonTX overlooking @DiscoveryGreen last weekend. We’ll be sharing more from our weekend wedding & what’s next for us soon! pic.twitter.com/E0LzHY3JV1 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) July 18, 2018

Kelly, 54, married Amiko Kauderer, his 44-year-old longtime girlfriend, the Daily Mail reported. Kauderer also tweeted about the nuptials, sharing a bride and astronaut emoji graphic on World Emoji Day last week.

We did. @StationCDRKelly and I will be sharing more on our lifetime journey & what’s next for us soon!

🙏 for your ❤️ and support #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/OAvkVMjljO — Amiko Kauderer (@amikokauderer) July 17, 2018

