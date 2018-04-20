Residents don't mind road closures for Barbara Bush's visitation

As barricades and traffic barrels begin to appear along Woodway Drive, St Martin's Episcopal Church is preparing to say goodbye to one of its most notable members -- former first lady Barbara Bush.

Ruby Lee, the owner of a jewelry store, said, "it's very special; we just feel sorry for her family."

A handful of businesses, including Ruby Jewelry, are located directly across the street from the church.

While plenty of pearls have been sold ahead Saturday's funeral, the owners here say they plan to close for the next few days out of respect for the Bushes.

"Yeah, we closed. We don't mind. We just want to respect her family. I feel so sorry," Lee said.

While some roads will also be closed or impacted in the area for the services, residents living nearby also said they don't mind the traffic adjustment.

"I'm just thrilled that so many people are coming to honor her. I think everybody feels like that ... we don't care what we have to put up with as far as taking longer to get somewhere," Barbara McMahon said.

In fact, they're encouraging everyone to make it out to remember a truly special former first lady and her legacy.

Neighbors are "grateful for such a long life of such wonderful contributions to Houston ... to the country and individuals," McMahon said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.