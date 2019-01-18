Residents concerned about gun range, say bullets are hitting homes

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Some residents of a League City neighborhood are concerned after claiming bullets -- most likely from a nearby gun range -- have hit doors, windows and roofs of their homes.

This section of the Hidden Lakes subdivision, along or close to Palo Duro Canyon Lane, is lined with newly constructed houses.

"We would have never moved here if we knew the extent going on over here," said resident Sydney Castro.

Castro claimed that over the last several months, 14 bullets and bullet holes have been discovered in the neighborhood and four houses have been hit.

The mother of three said that on Thursday, a bullet hit her roof and damaged her house, another homeowner had a window broken and another had a bullet hit his front door.

But the overriding concern is the safety of children in the neighborhood.

"We don't let them go into the (front) room during the day," Castro said.

The Range predates the subdivision by decades. The shooting booths at Clear Creek Gun Range, sit about 1/2 mile from the edge of the neighborhood.

Friday, a manager at the gun range said "no comment" when asked about the situation.

Also Friday, a League City council member said that his staff will look into the situation.

"Certainly I'm going to address with staff -- see what actions we can do," Councilman Larry Millican said.

Millican, who has shot at the range, said management at the business had already done some work to better keep bullets within property lines.

