Remembering Channel 2 broadcast pioneer Charles J Hunt

HOUSTON - A member of the Channel 2 family died last week.

One of the greatest of a generation, and a television pioneer, Charles J. Hunt worked for KPRC for over four decades, from the time it went on the air until his retirement.

Charlie passed away last week at the age of 93. He was buried Monday.

Hunt began working at Channel 2 in 1948, shortly before the station signed on as KLEE TV. Television was still considered a novelty then. The call letters were changed to KPRC a year later, when the station changed ownership.

Charlie had been wounded during World War II and returned home to study broadcast engineering on the G.I. bill.

He was a mainstay of the Channel 2 engineering department for 44 years as the station and the industry came of age.

KPRC sends its sympathies to Evelyn, his wife of 72 years, their three children, 14 grand-children and 11 great-grand children.

