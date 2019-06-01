Remains of child found in Maleah Davis investigation arrive in Houston

HOUSTON - Remains of a child found just outside of Hope, Arkansas arrived in Houston Friday evening.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's office is now tasked with officially identifying the remains. Though police said they are waiting for official confirmation, they said they believe the remains could be those of Maleah Davis.

On Friday afternoon, authorities said an interstate cleanup crew found the remains in a garbage bag emitting a foul odor, just outside of Hope. Officials said they found clothing and jewelry, which led them to believe the remains are those of a small child.

Authorities started searching for the missing girl in Arkansas after Maleah's stepfather reportedly told a community activist that the 4-year-old's body was dumped at the first Hope exit coming from Texarkana.

The mowing crew that found the remains struck the bag, scattering evidence.

Authorities said they are working to determine if there is a connection between Derion Vence and Arkansas. They said that, since Vence is from St. Louis, they believe he could have stopped in Arkansas on his way to or from home.

Vence has been in jail since May 11, when he was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Maleah’s disappearance after investigators said blood found in the family’s southwest Houston apartment matched DNA taken from Maleah’s toothbrush.

VIDEO: Remains may be connected to Maleah Davis

