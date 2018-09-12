Red Cross opens shelter after Texas City flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas - The American Red Cross opened a shelter Tuesday in Texas City after heavy rain left some homes flooded.

Rain was still coming down Wednesday morning after several inches of water made it inside homes Tuesday morning, where residents said flooding isn’t uncommon.

Vicky Heath said she has lived in the area since she was 7 years old, and said her street has flooded about 20 times.

“It’s like I live in that groundhog movie,” Heath said. “When you wake up and the same thing happens over and over. It’s just ridiculous.”

The Red Cross opened the shelter at St. George’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday night, with room for about 20 or 30 people. No one showed up for assistance, but the shelter is scheduled to be open until 11 a.m.



