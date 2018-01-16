Red Cross, Houston church team up to open warming center

HOUSTON - The American Red Cross and Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office have teamed up to help people who may not have a warm place to stay.

A warming center has been opened at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 2801 Conti Street.

The center is open from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. to anyone in need.

