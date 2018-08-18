Quote on wall of HISD middle school is 'sexist, mysogonistic, discriminatory,' woman says

HOUSTON - A quote on a middle school wall is causing an uproar on social media after a woman claims the words are "sexist, mysogonistic, and discriminatory."

Twitter user @lbeckman posted the quote, which reads, "The more you act like a lady, the more he'll act like a gentleman."

According to @lbeckman, the words are on the wall at Gregory-Lincoln Middle School in the Houston Independent School District.

@lbeckman goes on to say, "It's perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility."

This is the wall at Gregory-Lincoln Middle School in Houston ISD.

It's perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility. It's sexist, mysogonistic, and discriminatory!



I'm horrified. @shannonrwatts #MeToo #HISD pic.twitter.com/UqjaDlI0ys — lbeckman (@lbeckman) August 17, 2018

The profile of @lbeckman reads, "Marketer. Athlete. MBA. Friend. Improviser. Accidental Activist. I don't hate guns, I hate guns in the wrong hands. LA-Boulder-Philly-Houston."

The quote was apparently said by Sydney Biddle Barrows, an American businesswoman, management consultant and writer.

The district said it intends to have the quote removed from the wall.

HISD released the following statement on the matter:

“The quote does not align with HISD values, and it will be taken down.”

