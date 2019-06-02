Q&A: What's to come next in Maleah Davis case?

Derion Vence, who initially reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis missing, was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail in May on suspicion of tampering with a human corpse, according to police.

HOUSTON - Questions have been circling around the Maleah Davis case since Friday's discovery of a black plastic bag that contained a child's remains. The bag was found in an area where Derion Vence, Maleah's stepfather, allegedly confessed to dumping Maleah's body to community activist Quanell X.

Vence has been in jail since his arrest in May when he was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Maleah’s disappearance after investigators said blood found in the family’s southwest Houston apartment matched DNA taken from Maleah’s toothbrush.

On Friday, the investigation led to a remote area in the town of Hope, Arkansas where the bag containing the remains was found near a road. Those remains were taken back to Houston on Friday evening and are being tested to determine if they are Maleah's.

Here are the following questions we can answer surrounding the case so far:

Q: When will the autopsy be?

A: The identification process of the remains began on Saturday and it is still underway.

Q: How long until results will be ready?

A: Medical examiners say they don't know.

Q: What’s likely to happen on the legal side?

A: Nothing will happen until they Identify the remains.

Q: What did they find in Arkansas?

A: A black plastic bag with remains of a child and clothing.

Q: Will Vence's criminal charge be upgraded?

A: Legal analyst Brian Wice says, "Assuming that these are little Maleah's remains, what will happen in the short term is he, the defendant, will be charged with capital murder, and he can be held without bond."

Q: When is Vence's next court date?

A: His next court date appearance is scheduled on July 10 at 9 a.m.

Q: Has Maleah Davis mother, Brittany Bowen, been charged?

A: No charges have been filed against her.

