Q&A: Plans for rerouting I-45 from west to east side of downtown

HOUSTON - It’s no secret, Houston has a traffic problem -- one that the Texas Department of Transportation is trying to solve. But there are voices of opposition who say the billion dollar project is unnecessary.

Here's what you need to know:

What is the project?

A TxDOT project that will cost billions and is years in the making, would redirect I-45 from the west side of downtown to the east side. So behind Minute Maid Park, drivers will have I-69/U.S. 59 and I-45 side by side, as opposed to having I-45 on the west and I-69/U.S. 59 on the east side.

How long is it expected to take?

TxDOT said the project will be years in the making.

What is TxDot saying?

Its plan is to address the infrastructure of the highway system, envision how surface streets reconnect neighborhoods and create catalysts for new development. TxDOT says the plan will allow pedestrian and bicycle access to surrounding neighborhoods.

What are the opponents saying?

The Texas Public Interest Research Group says the expensive project will worsen the city’s congestion problem and will negatively impact climate change and public health from dirty air. The group claims the I-45 expansion project will displace four houses of worship, two schools along with hundreds of homes. Instead, the group says the public money should be spent on repairing roads and expanding mass transit.

Here are the following proposals:

