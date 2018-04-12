Prostitution initiative nets more than 100 arrests

HOUSTON - Police have released photos of more than 100 people accused of prostitution in the Houston area from January through March of this year.
Houston police said the mugshots show people arrested and charged with compelling prostitution or soliciting prostitution.
PHOTOS: Mugshots of prostitution-related arrests
"We hope by publishing these suspects' photos we will raise awareness of the issue that is human trafficking and put the community on notice that we will no longer tolerate these crimes in our neighborhoods," said James Dale, of the Houston Police Department's Vice Division.
Houston police said the photo compilation will be updated on a monthly basis as more arrests are made.
