Previously deported child rapist arrested in Montgomery County

Marvin Yovani Mejia-Ramos is seen in this mugshot released by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on Jan. 30, 2019.

HOUSTON - A Mexican national who was previously deported from the United States after being convicted of sexually assaulting children was arrested Wednesday in Montgomery County.

According to Lt. Jim Slack, of the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, authorities stopped an SUV about 6 a.m. for a traffic violation.

The driver identified himself as Jose Ramirez, but a fingerprint scan revealed that his name is actually Marvin Yovani Mejia-Ramos, Slack said.

According to Slack, Mejia-Ramos served a total of 14 years in prison in Los Angeles for perjury, sexual assault of a child and lewd acts with a child under the age of 14. He also served eight years in a Texas prison for continuous sexual assault of a child, Slack said.

Slack said Mejia-Ramos was deported in 2013, but was arrested two years later in Houston on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and again used a fake name.

“Mejia-Ramos is a very dangerous convicted criminal that is in our country illegally,” said Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden. “Great job by our deputy that located him and is once again bringing him to justice.”

The Department of Homeland Security has taken custody of Mejia-Ramos, Slack said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.