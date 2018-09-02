President Trump plans to rally at 'biggest stadium' in Texas to campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz

HOUSTON - Just two months away from the Senate election, recent NBC poll numbers are already showing Sen. Ted Cruz is in for a close race with his Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke who is trailing behind by only a few points.

The polls show Cruz came in at 49 percent while O’Rourke is at 45 percent.

But on Friday, the president himself rallying behind Cruz.

“I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we could find,” President Donald Trump posted on Twitter.

Some Houstonians don't think the president's visit will increase Cruz’s chances for another term, but others believe a visit from Trump himself could leave a lasting impression.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.