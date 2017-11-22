Postal worker accused of kidnapping, choking and fatally shooting co-worker girlfriend

HOUSTON - A Houston man is facing kidnapping charges after authorities said he shot the mother of his children in the head on Sept. 11.

Don Gaines is accused of taking the woman, who was an employee with the U.S. Postal Service, from Texas to Louisiana for the purpose of killing her or disposing of her body, according to authorities.

More Headlines

Gaines worked at the same location as the woman at the time of the crime, officials said.

Officials said Gaines choked the woman in her car and thought she was dead. While he was driving her, she regained consciousness, authorities said. Gaines stopped the car on the feeder road of I-10, took the woman to the woods and shot her in the head, according to federal officials.

He abandoned her body, authorities said.

If convicted, Gaines could face the death penalty.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.