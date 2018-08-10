Post Oak Little League team meets Astros ahead of World Series run

HOUSTON - The Post Oak Little League team will be heading to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning and will play in its first game of the tournament on Thursday.

But on Friday night, the team dropped by Minute Maid Park to meet with the Houston Astros during their batting practice.

The team also stayed to watch the game.

After all the team members' hard work and determination to get to the Little League World Series, it was time for a quick break from practice to meet with the Astros players.

Many of the Post Oak players are obviously hoping to win the Little League World Series, but they're also just as hopeful to one day maybe play at the major league level.

This year marks the furthest any Post Oak Little League team has gone in the team's 60-year history.

ON THE FIELD: Post Oak Little League team on the field to meet @astros players before taking in tonight's game. Stay with @KPRC2 for more on the story. pic.twitter.com/E6CdDFd7YD — KPRC2Jonathan (@KPRC2Jonathan) August 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.