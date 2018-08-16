Post Oak baseball team participates in Opening Ceremony at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. - The Post Oak Little League team on Thursday attended the opening ceremony for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team waved Texas flags as they were announced on the field Thursday morning at the Southwest Regional Champions. The team is preparing to play a team from Coventry Rhode Island in the first game at 7 p.m.

Post Oak shortstop Kaleb Rook said the experience was surreal.

PHOTOS: Post Oak baseball team at 2018 Little League World Series in Williamsport

“We walk out there and I just thought wow, there are a lot of people here, and this is a big deal and really important to so many people," he said.

Laura Stover, parent of Post Oak's player No. 13, said the experience has been emotional and she is filled with pride.

“I mean, you get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be 12 and come, and it's just incredible that 13 boys from Houston get to do this," Stover said.

