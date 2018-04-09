Popular Houston chef accused of sexually molesting 2 children out on bond

HOUSTON - A popular Houston-area chef, charged with felony indecency with a child, appeared in court Monday.

Bruce Molzan is accused of sexually assaulting two children under the ages of 17 last year.

Both children were interviewed by the children’s assessment center and both went into graphic detail about the accusations, according to court documents.

Detectives found out about the accusations against Molzan after a 911 call, court records said.

Molzan was released from jail Monday on a $20,000 bond.

As per the conditions of his bond, Molzan cannot have contact with children under the age of 17. He is restricted from going to places where children might frequent. He was also ordered not to have contact with his accusers, anyone in their homes or any of the accusers' siblings. Molzan was ordered to stay at least 200 feet from all schools or child care facilities.

Molzan was ordered to surrender his passport and he is not allowed to use a computer, cellphone or can he access the internet.

The judge permitted Molzan to only go back and forth to Rogles Black for work as a condition of his bond.

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

