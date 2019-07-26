Who is Johnny Taylor, Houston mayoral candidate?

HOUSTON - Johnny Taylor is a native Houstonian and U.S. Navy veteran who is a candidate in the upcoming Houston mayoral race.

According to his website, Taylor is on an "all campaign" agenda and platform. Some of the initiatives mentioned include a balanced and total budget, implementing Prop B, flooding solutions, developing and monetizing city-owned real estate, and hiring and training more women in leadership roles.

Some of Taylor's experience includes 30 years in corporate roles, having a bachelor of science in computer science and mathematics, a master's in information technologies, an MBA in international business, a capital fund and four technology startups, according to his campaign website.

Taylor is married and has two daughters and five sons.

Taylor joins a field that includes Mayor Sylvester Turner, former city council member Sue Lovell, attorney Tony Buzbee, Bill King, city council member Dwight Boykins, Demetria Smith and Derrick Broze.

