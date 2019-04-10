LIVE STREAM: Trump speaks about oil, gas industry in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas - President Donald Trump arrived in Houston on Wednesday before traveling to Crosby.

Trump pumped his fist and waved to supporters as he walked off of Air Force One and onto the tarmac at Ellington Field. He spoke to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other elected officials before jumping into his limo.

The president is expected to announce two executive orders aimed at freeing up more pipelines to supply the United States with oil and gas.

According to the White House, one executive order will change the way states can consider the Clean Water Act when deciding whether to approve pipelines.

A second executive order will make the approval more efficient for energy infrastructure across country lines, meaning Trump will solely make any decision to issue or deny those permits regarding pipelines and all projects.

Crosby prepares for president's visit

Businesses and residents in Crosby were preparing for Trump's planned visit on Wednesday.

Albert Baker with the Crosby Lion’s Club spent hours lining FM 2100 ahead of Trump’s visit.

It was the route the president was set to take to the International Union of Operating Engineers International Training and Education Center in Crosby.

One flag at a time, Baker puts them out for holidays year-round, but he said Wednesday was just as special.

“For a president to come, I’m sure he comes to Houston quite a bit, but not to Crosby, Texas so it’s once in a lifetime for us, pretty big event,” said Baker.

If you look around town, some businesses had changed their display to welcome the commander in chief. One at Century 21 said, "Welcome, Mr. President" and another at Wendy's said, "Come get a cookie, Mr. Trump."

“I think it’s what you’d expect from the people of Crosby,” said owner Vernon Hord of Crosby Ace Hardware.

Hord has owned the store for 41 years.

“It was actually pretty shocking that he would come to our little lowly town, but we’re glad to have him,” said Hord.

Not everyone was glad, though.

“I wish he would go home, I wish he would’ve been impeached and I wish he would get some morals,” said Crosby resident Nicole Chevalier.

Despite their beliefs, some said it's a time to come together.

“He may not be your favorite person, but just to have him here is really cool,” said Highlands resident Wendy Cone.

They said it was a historic day, set to propel the small community to the national spotlight.

“It wouldn’t matter who it was, if it’s a president of the United States, they’re gonna come out to support him,” said Hord.

Residents can expect to see increased law enforcement in the area.

In anticipation of the president’s visit, the Crosby Independent School District dismissed students early and postponed STAAR testing until Thursday.

