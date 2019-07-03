Houston Councilman Steve Le won't seek reelection

HOUSTON - Houston City Councilman Steve Le announced Wednesday that he will not run for reelection when his term ends next year.

Le, who has represented District F since 2016, said he plans to return to his medical practice.

“My goal when running for election was to work with the Mayor and current council to implement changes that would benefit the residents of Houston, be fiscally responsible with our budget, improve street and drainage conditions of District F, increase public safety, streamline the city permitting process and fight for a fair share of Capital Improvement Project dollars for District F,” Le said in a written statement. “Over the past 3 years, our streets and drainage have improved and we survived Hurricane Harvey devastating flood with little damage. Our crime rate has fallen and we continued to explore innovative ways to patrol and control crime. Alief will receive a flagship Multiservice Community Center, to be modeled for other centers around Houston, ahead of schedule and as promised.”

In his statement, Le thanked his family, friends and constituents.

Le said his chief of staff, Van Huynh, will be running for the seat.

Click here to view a map of District F.

