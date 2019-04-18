Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Houston next week

HOUSTON - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Houston next week, making his first visit to Texas since launching his 2020 election campaign.

The Vermont senator will be in town Wednesday to attend the She the People Presidential Forum from 1 to 4 p.m. at Texas Southern University.

At 5 p.m., Sanders will hold a campaign rally at Discovery Green. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Although tickets are not required, people are encouraged to RSVP.

The last time Sanders visited Texas was in March 2018 to drum up support for Democrats standing in the midterm elections.

Other Democratic presidential candidates are also scheduled to attend the She the People forum. They include New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Massachusettes Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

