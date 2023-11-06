80º
Election results for Texas constitutional amendments on Nov. 7, 2023 ballot

Texans will decide the fate of 14 constitutional amendments recently sent to the ballot by state lawmakers during the Nov. 7 election.

You can find results for the Texas General and Special Election on Tuesday night here.

The polls in Texas will close at 7 p.m. central time on Nov. 7. Early vote totals will come in shortly after that time followed by election day votes. Final results will not be certified until mail-in ballots and provisional ballots have been reviewed and counted.

Track statewide and local vote totals for Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding counties in the dropdown menu below:

