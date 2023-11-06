80º
Chambers County election results for Texas general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Voters in Chambers County will vote on several bonds and propositions in the Nov. 7, 2023 ballot.

You can find results for the Texas General and Special Election on Tuesday night here.

The polls in Texas will close at 7 p.m. central time on Nov. 7. Early vote totals will come in shortly after that time followed by election day votes. Final results will not be certified until mail-in ballots and provisional ballots have been reviewed and counted.

Track statewide and local vote totals for Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding counties in the dropdown menu below:

Chambers County

Chambers County School Districts Props & Trustees

Texas General Election

Visit the Decision 2023 page of Click2houston.com for complete election results and news.

