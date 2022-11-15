Harris County election officials facing protests, scrutiny

HOUSTON – Protesters gathered outside of Harris County Commissioners Court Tuesday to demand answers about the 2022 election.

Harris County commissioners are meeting Tuesday and agenda item 334 is a request by the commissioner of Precinct 3 to discuss election issues.

Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum should issue ‘apology’ after Election Day problems.

This comes after the Harris County GOP filed a 22-page lawsuit against the county and Tatum.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges election officials broke state law by issuing second ballots to voters who had issues scanning their first one, posting early voting results before polls closed on election night and not supplying enough ballot paper to at least 23 polling locations, some in Republican strongholds.

Protesters are citing issues with confusion and late opens on Election Day.