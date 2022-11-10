Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator should issue ‘apology’ after Election Day problems

HOUSTON – Members of the Harris County Republican Party held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the problems that occurred with the Harris County Elections Administrator on Election Day.

The Republican party chairman Cindy Siegel, the party’s Legal Counsel Andy Taylor, and Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt were all in attendance at the meeting and spoke about the issues at several Harris County polling locations and the Harris County Elections Administrator.

The discussion came after multiple issues were reported at polling locations on Election Day and after Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum released an update about the processing of mail ballots Thursday afternoon.

In the update, Tatum said roughly 800 mail ballots remain to be processed by the Ballot Board.

Tatum said once he learned that the board would not be able to complete processing the mail ballots by the deadline, he met with both the Presiding and Alternate Judge regarding an extension of the deadline.

“Specifically, we sought clarification from the Secretary of State’s Office on whether the deadline applied to mail ballots received late on Election Day,” Tatum said in the statement.

He also added that the board submitted their preliminary reconciliation form, with the understanding that they would submit a revised reconciliation to include the outstanding mail ballots.

