75º

LIVE

Decision 2022

Election results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022

Tags: Texas, Election, Politics, Decision 2022, Texas Senate, Election Results
Decision 2022 KPRC Races (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here.

Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state representative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.

Texas State Senate

You can find more information on state senate races across Texas on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Texas General Election Results

Visit the Decision 2022 page of Click2houston.com for complete election results and news.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.