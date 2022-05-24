Decision 2022: Primary election runoff race results

(Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Races not settled with a majority vote in the March 2022 Primary election were sent to a runoff election held on Tuesday, May 24.

Votes have been cast across Texas in runoff races for statewide positions, congressional seats, and local county offices. Winners move on to the general election on November 8, 2022.

The polls in the primary runoff election close in Texas at 7 p.m. Results will populate below as they become available.

In the March republican primary, incumbent Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick won with 77% of the vote against five challengers.

Incumbent Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar won with 82% of the vote against one challenger.

Candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner Luke Warford ran unopposed in the democratic primary.

Candidate LJ Francis won the republican primary for Texas Board of Education District 2. Francis secured 57% of the vote against a single opponent.

Incumbent Lizzie Fletcher ran unopposed in the democratic primary for U.S. Representative District 7.

Incumbent Sylvia Garcia ran unopposed in the democratic primary for U.S. Representative District 29.

Wesley Hunt won the republican primary for U.S. Representative District 38 by securing 55% of the vote against nine challengers.

In the democratic primary for Texas State Representative District 23, Keith G. Henry ran unopposed.

In the republican primary for Texas State Representative District 76, Dan Mathews won with just over 51% of the vote against two opponents.

In the democratic primary for Texas State Representative District 85, Larry E. Baggett ran unopposed.

In the democratic primary for Texas State Representative District 133, Mohamad Maarouf ran unopposed.

In the republican primary for Texas State Representative District 147, Damien Thaddeus Jones ran against one opponent and won with 53% of the vote.

Current Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo won the democratic primary in March with 70% of the vote against 5 challengers.

Incumbent Adrian Garcia won the democratic primary for Harris County Commissioner Precinct 2 with 76% of the vote against 2 opponents.

