DECISION 2021: School district trustee and bond election results in the greater Houston area

DECISION 2021: School district trustee and bond election results in the greater Houston areaPublished: November 2, 2021 6:10 pmUpdated: November 2, 2021 7:07 pmTags: Election, Decision 2021, Texas, PropositionsDecision 2021: Texas Election Results (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)School Trustee and Bond ElectionsAldine ISDAlief ISDCleveland ISDCy Fair ISDGalveston ISDHigh Island ISDHouston Community College SystemHouston ISDKlein ISDNew Caney ISDRoyal ISDSanta Fe ISDTomball ISDView Texas Proposition Election ResultsFind Race ResultsView Municipal Election ResultsFind Race ResultsCopyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.