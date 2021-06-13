GOP ramps up misleading attack on Democrats' policing policy

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020 photo, Baltimore Police Academy cadets listen to an instructor during an on the field class session learning to direct traffic, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Baltimore. As rising murder rates gain attention in U.S. cities, Republicans have ramped up misleading attacks by casting Democrats as anti-police. It's a message they believe helped them stave off greater Democratic gains and one with renewed potency particularly in cities that cut police department budgets amid calls to overhaul policing last year. It's not clear whether the GOP strategy, with roots back to President Nixon's law-and-order message, will be a success for a party that has little support in American cities. But Republicans hope to stem their decline in suburbs with by attacking Democrats' on domestic safety. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DES MOINES, Iowa – When Minnesota Republican Tyler Kistner announced his candidacy for the U.S. House in April, he asked voters to ponder two questions: “What America will we leave for our children?" and "Will they be taught to hate their police?”

Across the Mississippi River in Wisconsin, Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District aired a digital ad this spring to demand that their Democratic congressman “stand up to attacks on law enforcement.”

And in Iowa, a Republican governor who had promised additional checks on police conduct after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer plans to sign a law making it harder for police to be sued on the job.

As rising murder rates gain attention in American cities, Republicans have ramped up a misleading campaign to cast Democrats as anti-police and lax on public safety. It's a message they believe helped them stave off greater Democratic gains in last year's elections and one with renewed potency as cities consider cuts to department budgets as part of an effort to revamp policing.

It's not at all clear that the GOP strategy, which stretches back to President Richard Nixon and was used by President Donald Trump, is a winning one. But it may be prominent as Republicans search for ways to gain ground in suburban areas critical to winning control of the U.S. House next year.

A recent special election in New Mexico wasn't a good sign for the strategy. GOP candidate Mark Moore used Albuquerque's rising crime and city officials' decision to create an alternative public safety department to hit Democrat Melanie Stansbury. But Stansbury won easily, with a larger share of the district's votes than President Joe Biden garnered last year.

Stansbury's district is overwhelmingly Democratic, making it an imperfect test case. The National Republican Congressional Committee, the party's House campaign arm, believes the issue will have a larger impact in swing districts, where the party plans to tie moderate Democratic incumbents to their more liberal colleagues who have supported the “defund the police” movement. That term is used to describe diverting money from police budgets to other social services, such as mental health support and drug addiction mitigation.

The GOP focus is on places such as Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, where 13-term Democratic incumbent Ron Kind is being cast as insufficiently supportive of law enforcement, though he does not support defunding police departments.

